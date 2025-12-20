Tinubu arrives Maiduguri to inaugurate projects, attend Modu Sheriff son’s wedding

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President Bola Tinubu on Saturday arrived in Maiduguri, Borno, to inaugurate key development projects and attend the wedding of the son of the former Governor of the state, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

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The President’s aircraft touched down at the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, at about 12:55 p.m.

He was received by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina, Amadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and other senior government officials.

Shortly after arrival, Tinubu inaugurated newly constructed the airport’s extension and VIP wing.

The facilities are aimed at strengthening air transport operations and improving passenger handling in the state.

The president is also expected to inaugurate other landmark projects executed by the Borno Government in the transport and education sectors.

Tinubu will later attend the Nikkah and marriage ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, and his bride, Hadiza Kam Salem.

The president is scheduled to depart Maiduguri for Bauchi State, where he will condole with the state government and the family of the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

Vanguard News