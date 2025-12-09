Tinubu appoints Adamu as Chairman, Military Pensions Board

AVM Adamu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu as the new Chairman of the Military Pensions Board MPB, effective December 1, 2025.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the administration of pensions for military retirees.

According to the statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, AVM Adamu brings decades of financial and command experience to the role.

A senior officer with a distinguished career in the Nigerian Air Force, he has held several strategic positions, including Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Deputy Director of Budget at the Defence Intelligence Agency, and Principal Staff Officer (Finance) at the Air Warfare Centre.

He also previously commanded the 081 Pay and Accounting Group, served as Director of Finance at NAF Headquarters, and later became Managing Director of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), overseeing the NAFIL Group of Companies. He was most recently a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

President Tinubu urged the new chairman to “uphold integrity, demonstrate patriotism, and deploy his financial expertise to improve the welfare of military veterans,” emphasizing that the administration remains committed to ensuring that ex-service personnel receive the benefits due to them without delay or bottlenecks.

AVM Adamu replaces the outgoing leadership as the Military Pensions Board prepares for renewed structural reforms aimed at safeguarding the entitlements of Nigeria’s military retirees.