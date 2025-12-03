Three tenants killed in Asaba land dispute buried amid tears, tension

Police declare alleged claimant wanted as lawyer denies involvement

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

There were tears, wailings and palpable tension at a public cemetery in Asaba, Delta State, as the bodies of three tenants killed during a violent land dispute in Okwe were laid to rest.

The victims — Mohammed Murtsla from Bauchi State, Kabiru Abdullahi and Yahaya — were buried shortly after Islamic prayers, in a ceremony attended by officials of the Delta State Government and operatives of security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

The three men were shot dead on Monday when gunmen dressed in vigilante uniforms allegedly stormed a large compound at Kilometre 1, Asaba–Benin Expressway, Okwe, and opened fire on tenants, most of them northerners. Seven others sustained gunshot and machete injuries during the attack, which reportedly lasted over two hours.

Threat Issued Before Attack — Community Leader

Chairman of Abraka Quarters, Auwalu Dalhatu, who conducted journalists round the compound after the burial, said the gunmen had earlier invaded the premises on Friday, November 21, ordering tenants to vacate by Monday, November 24, or face dire consequences.

He said the group claimed to have been hired by one Chief Jerry Nkeweshe, who is laying claim to the property, despite a court-certified true copy indicating ownership by one Mr. Kingsley Ijebuonwu.

Auwalu said he immediately reported the threat to ‘B’ Division Police Station in Asaba, where officers assured him of protection and asked tenants to call if the attackers returned.

“But when the gunmen came back on Monday and we called, the police never showed up,” he lamented.

He insisted he saw Nkeweshe physically at the scene, accompanied by a commander he identified as “Fire Muller,” who allegedly ordered the shooters to open fire.

Auwalu called on the state government and security agencies to provide protection for the surviving tenants and ensure justice and compensation for relatives of the deceased.

Estate Manager Urges Calm

Chief Wilfred Egwuonwu, CEO of Willwal Agency Limited and estate manager for the property owner, Mr. Ijebuonwu, urged tenants to remain calm while security agencies continue their investigation.

He said Nkeweshe had repeatedly launched attacks on the property in an attempt to assert ownership.

Police Declare Nkeweshe Wanted

The Delta State Police Command has declared Chief Jerry Nkeweshe, the Owelle of Onicha-Olona, wanted over the killings.

Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development, saying investigations were ongoing and suspects connected to the attack were being tracked.

Nkeweshe Denies Involvement, Gives Police 14-Day Ultimatum

However, in a response issued through his lawyer, Kelechi Nnadi, Nkeweshe denied any involvement, describing the police statement as “inaccurate and damaging.”

According to Nnadi, Nkeweshe was not in Asaba or anywhere near Okwe at the time of the attack.

“On the morning of November 24, 2025, Chief Nkeweshe departed Asaba at about 8:30 a.m. for medical attention in Umunede, where he remained throughout the day with witnesses,” Nnadi stated.

The lawyer added that Nkeweshe returned only later in the evening to prepare for a court matter scheduled for the next day.

Nnadi challenged the police to clarify aspects of their statement, alleging inaccuracies regarding reported meetings with interested parties. He said the latest accusation forms part of a “pattern of harassment,” noting that previous allegations against his client had been dismissed.

He issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Commissioner of Police and the PPRO to retract the statement and publicly clear Nkeweshe of wrongdoing, threatening legal action for defamation, malicious falsehood and abuse of office if they fail to comply.

The lawyer urged investigators to obtain objective evidence, including location data, and conduct a transparent inquiry. He also appealed to journalists to verify sensitive information before publication.

Nnadi emphasised that the disputed land matter is already before a competent court and should not be linked to the tragic killings in Okwe.