‘This isn’t politics, you never met bail conditions’ — EFCC slams Malami

Malami

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pushed back strongly against claims by former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, that his bail was revoked over his attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi State, insisting the matter has nothing to do with politics but everything to do with unmet bail conditions.

In a detailed rebuttal issued on Saturday, the anti-graft agency said Malami’s continued detention was neither politically motivated nor linked to his media appearances or party activities, but stemmed solely from his failure to meet the five conditions attached to the provisional administrative bail earlier granted to him.

The EFCC’s position was conveyed in a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, who spoke on behalf of the Commission in response to what it described as misleading narratives gaining traction in the public space.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), though not disposed to joining issues with respect to its operations in the media, is compelled to respond to the patently false claims of a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, about a purported revocation of his bail over attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi,” Oyewale stated.

The commission explained that administrative bail is not an entitlement but a discretionary and temporary relief granted to suspects pending the conclusion of investigations and possible arraignment in court.

It said Malami was offered provisional administrative bail after a brief interrogation on 28 November 2025, subject to five specific conditions, none of which he has met.

“Administrative bail is a discretionary, temporary reprieve that allows a suspect to be released on stated conditions pending the conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court,” Oyewale explained.

According to the EFCC, Malami was expected to report back for further interrogation on 1 December 2025. However, in a letter dated 4 December, he appealed to the commission to excuse his absence, citing ill health. The agency said it granted the request on compassionate grounds, even though the bail conditions remained outstanding.

“In a curious twist, the former minister pleaded with his investigators through a letter written to the Commission to allow him to attend to his ‘ill health’. The Commission compassionately granted his plea, even while his bail conditions had not been met,” Oyewale maintained.

The commission, however, noted that Malami failed to provide any medical report or credible proof to substantiate his claim of ill health, even as the investigation continued.

It added that the latitude extended to the former minister could not be allowed to obstruct the investigative process, leading to a renewed invitation for further interrogation on 8 December 2025, when he was detained pending the fulfilment of the outstanding bail conditions.

“The EFCC cannot allow the latitude granted the former minister on health grounds to stand in the way of investigations,” Oyewale insisted.

Addressing allegations of political interference, the EFCC described as ridiculous claims that it barred Malami from granting media interviews or participating in political activities in Kebbi State, stressing that the Commission has no interest in the political affiliations of its suspects.

“Such bogus claims from a former chief law officer of the nation are strange, as the EFCC has no interest in the political affiliation of its suspects,” Oyewale declared.

The commission reiterated its apolitical posture, citing the recent arraignment of a former governor and senior member of the ruling party over alleged contract fraud as evidence of its impartiality.

The EFCC advised Malami to channel his energy towards meeting the bail conditions he acknowledged and signed, rather than whipping up sentiment through false claims in the media, and urged him to cooperate fully with investigators to allow the matter to proceed without further distraction.