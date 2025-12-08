There’s no country that doesn’t know about Detty December in Nigeria – Hospitality expert

Antonios

Hospitality expert and founder of Jay Consulting Jimmy Antonios has said that Nigeria’s end-of-year frenzy called Detty December has become known across the world.

According to him, the consistent growth of the hospitality industry in Nigeria has reached game-changing levels.

Mr Antonios stated this during a recent appearance on Arise TV’s NewsDay, noting that there is no country in the world that is unaware of Detty December.

“The hospitality field in Nigeria has been largely increasing for the past decade. Specifically, in the last three or four years, you’ve seen that it has attracted millions and millions in the holy season, December,” he said.

“Nigeria is a game changer specifically when it comes to hospitality. People from across the globe are coming to enjoy the delicacy and experience that we today provide.

“I believe every year we are improving. Every year the vibe is increasing. More people are coming in. The international recognition of Nigeria today is a big element factor. There is no country on this planet that does not know about Nigeria specifically Detty December.”

Despite the state of emergency declared by the government last month over mass kidnappings in the north and centre of the country, or the brutal inflation that has squeezed the country for two years, hotels are being booked and final preparations for the festivals and concerts are under way, as Lagos prepares for Detty December.

Nigerians and tourists alike will descend on the megacity to visit family and friends and observe the holidays — and party.