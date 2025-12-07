The season of good news, by Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations to all our readers. We made it to the 12th month. Glory be to God!.

The twelfth month is symbolic because it can also be regarded as the month of Good News. It is the month that ushers in a season of celebration.

If not for anything, it is time to thank the Almighty God for the grace to be alive.

With a bit of reflection, one would appreciate many reasons to thank God.

Beloved, you want to ask, what is significant about the twelfth month.

The Old Testament testifies to the significance of Genesis 35 vs.22 ( KJV) : “…… Now the sons of Jacob were twelve:”

The figure 12 was also significant to our Lord Jesus . The Bible records in Matthew 10 vs. 1: “ And when he had called unto him his twelve disciples, he gave them power against unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal all manner of sickness and all manner of disease”.

Brethren, a look at the 12 sons of Jacob showed that not all pleased their father or the LORD..

In the same way, though the disciples were empowered by Christ, some of them disappointed him at a point.

Genesis 35 vs. 22: “ And it came to pass, when Israel dwelt in that land, that Ruben went and lay with Bilhah’s his father’s concubine: and Israel heard it”.

Ruben brought shame to the family.

That was an act that could have given Jacob worries.

How does this apply to us? Some issues might have given one worries in the course of the year. You might have set a target that was not met in the last 11 months but that shouldn’t mean that one should give up.

Many people give up when the break through is imminent because focus is fixed on the physical rather than the spiritual.

In the case of our Lord Jesus, even his favoured disciples let him down at a point.

Matthew 26 vs. 37-40 : “ And he took with him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and began to be sorrowful and very heavy.

Then saith he unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry ye here, and watch with me.

And he went a little farther, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.

And he cometh unto the disciples, and findeth them asleep, and saith unto Peter, What, could ye not watch with me one hour?

Disciples that were meant to be praying slept off because they didn’t know the pains that were ahead for Jesus.

Many of us have similar experiences in life. Relations and friends that you thought would share your frustrations couldn’t careless because, they aren’t directly affected.

Situations like this should make a Believer understand that he/she cannot give up on the one that does not give up us; JESUS.

Perhaps there is a woman in a situation like that of Hannah whose husband has gone to have a relationship with another woman because of his wife’s delay in child bearing.

Sister, don’t give up, the season of deliverance is here.

If Hannah gave up, she wouldn’t have had Samuel a child that was not comparable with any other child that Elkanah had before or after he was born.

Samuel was the star in Elkanah’s family.

The star of your family is coming from that closed womb in Jesus name.

God has a way of showing up when people conclude that a person cannot overcome a challenge.

1st Corinthians 2 vs. 9&10: “ But as it is written , Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him”.

Those that love the LORD are those that worship and serve the Lord. They are those that do not give up even when the physical signs show no positive changes.

May the LORD surprise you with good news before the year ends in Jesus name.

The 12th month could also be the month of deliverance.

It could be the month of a turn- around.

Elisha’s encounter with Elijah lends credence to this.

1st Kings 19 vs. 19& 20 : ‘ So he departed thence, and found Elisha the son of Shaphat, who was plowing with twelve yoke of oxen before him, and he with the twelfth: and Elijah passed by him, and cast his mantle upon him.

And he left the oxen, and ran after Elijah, and said, Let me, I pray thee, kiss my father and my mother, and then I will follow thee. And he ( Elijah) said unto him, Go back again: for what have I done to thee?

Anyone familiar with the story of Elisha would realize that this encounter with Elijah was the turning point.

It was the point that Elisha received the power of the Holy Spirit.

Beloved, this might be the month that the Holy Spirit would come and give you a turn around provided you remain connected to the source of power, Jesus.

In Matthew 10 vs. 1: quoted earlier, it was recorded that Jesus gave the 12 disciples, “power against unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal all manner of sickness and all manner of disease”.

That power is still very much available only if you remain connected.

The Holy Spirit gives good news to those that put their trust in God.

Let’s consider the visit of Angel Gabriel to Mary.

Luke 1 vs. 34 &35: “ Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man?

And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.”.

Brethren, my prayer for you is that the power of the Most High God will overshadow you this season in the name of Jesus.

May the LORD favour you before the year ends.

Beloved, 2025 is rolling over but as you remain steadfast with God, your miracle will roll into your life in Jesus name.

Create time to be at the Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, scheduled for December . 8- 14 at the Redemption City , km 46, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

You may also connect online.

An encounter with the Holy Spirit will give you the good news you have long waited for.

Shalom!