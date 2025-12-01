Terrorism: Seek foreign military help now, cleric tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Catholic priest, Reverend Father Jonathan Ayemoba, has called on President Bola Tinubu to adopt a more decisive approach to tackle insurgency by seeking foreign military support and advanced technological assistance to stem Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

He made the call in an interview session at the Spiritans Sound Outreach programme held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lagos.

The cleric expressed serious concern over the rising cases of killings, kidnappings and violent attacks across the country, saying many Nigerians, especially in the northern region, now lived in constant fear.

“Today, it is scary, even to travel. We hear news of killings all the time. People are no longer safe. When you look critically, you may conclude it is Christian genocide, though other religions are also affected,’’ Ayemoba said.

He faulted what he described as the government’s passive response to the crisis, insisting that repeated condemnations without action only emboldened criminal groups.

“If you sit in the Villa and only condemn it, it solves nothing. What terrorists want is for the government to confront them with action,” he said.

Fr. Ayemoba said the federal government must demonstrate urgency by seeking international military partnerships and technological collaboration if it hoped to restore peace.

He said: “The government should engage the international community. The primary duty of any government is to protect lives and property. If we cannot achieve that, then we have failed our people.’’

One of the major highlights of the day was a stimulating talk delivered by Uche Akolisa, titled “Growing Your Talents in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, AI.”

She stressed the importance of creativity, discipline, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving digital world.

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Earlier in his remarks, chairman of organising committee, Stephen Imereti, explained that this year’s event re-affirmed the Spiritans Sound mission, which is that of discovering talents, nurturing creativity, and building a generation inspired to serve God and society.

“The Young Creator’s Award is more than recognition. It opens the door to mentorship, visibility, and growth through the Spiritans Sound Young Creators Network,” Imereti stated.