Terrorism: ‘No one can remain a spectator’, says Macron after phone call with Tinubu

French President Emmanuel Macron has signalled a stronger partnership with Nigeria as the country faces escalating security crises, particularly terrorism in the northern region.

In a message posted on X on Sunday, Macron said he had spoken with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming France’s support as Nigeria confronts widespread insecurity.

He added that France would deepen cooperation with Nigerian authorities and increase assistance to vulnerable communities affected by violence.

I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT.



I conveyed France’s solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North.



At his request, we will strengthen our partnership… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 7, 2025

The French leader also urged the international community to intensify its involvement, warning that the global response cannot be passive.

“I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT.

“I conveyed France’s solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North.

“At his request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations. We call on all our partners to step up their engagement.

“No one can remain a spectator,” Macron wrote.

His comments come amid heightened global attention on Nigeria’s internal security challenges, following repeated claims by former United States President Donald Trump that Christian communities across the country are facing increasing violence.

Trump has alleged that attacks on Christians are worsening, calling the situation alarming compared with global trends. Weeks earlier, he posted on his Truth Social platform that he had directed the U.S. War Department to prepare for possible action in Nigeria, accusing the Nigerian government of ignoring the killings.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote.

He continued: “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Vanguard News