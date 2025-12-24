Tension in Onitsha market as ESDA chairman escapes death, shops looted

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Chaos erupted at the Emordi Shoe Dealers Association (ESDA) in Ochanja Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, after Chairman Hon. Okwudili Anigbogu narrowly escaped a violent attack by individuals allegedly opposed to his leadership.

The attack left Anigbogu unconscious, prompting his immediate admission to Menax Hospital, Onitsha, where he is currently recuperating.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Anigbogu accused former association chairman Chief Nwabueze Umeh of orchestrating the assault. According to him, Umeh, in collaboration with the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Markets (SPAD) and the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), previously facilitated the abrupt termination of his tenure and the appointment of a caretaker committee loyal to Umeh.

Anigbogu alleged that the attack occurred as part of efforts to undermine the November 2025 election that brought him and his executive into office, which he described as transparent and credible under Onitsha South Local Government supervision.

He further claimed that while he was being rushed to the hospital, the attackers looted his shops, seizing cash and goods worth millions of naira. He detailed the losses as $85,000 and N10 million from the first shop, N8 million from the second, N6.15 million from the third, and 3,750 pairs of shoes valued between N46,000 and N55,000 each.

Anigbogu and his executive have since filed a N50 million lawsuit (Suit No. 0/390/2025) through their legal counsel, Chief Ugo Ugwunnadi, seeking compensation and a court order to nullify the appointment of the caretaker committee, which they argue was illegally constituted in violation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

Reacting, Secretary to Onitsha South Local Government, Hon. Paul Onuachalla, stated that the council supervised Anigbogu’s election, but matters concerning the market now fall under the state government’s authority.

ASMATA President, Chief Humphrey Anuna, confirmed the caretaker committee’s constitution but questioned Anigbogu’s continued demands, noting he had already been replaced.

Chief Nwabueze Umeh, however, denied involvement, claiming that Anigbogu had initiated aggression at his office and that the response was a defensive action by those present. He urged Anigbogu to resolve any disputes directly with the government.

The incident has heightened tension in the market, with traders expressing fear over escalating violence and looting.