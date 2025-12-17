Tenancy Bill: Lagos govt proposes jail term for landlords’ harassment

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, yesterday, disclosed that it is taking steps to end illegal evictions of tenants, landlord harassment and arbitrary rent hikes with a new legislative proposal.

The Executive Bill, titled ‘The Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill 2025’, has been sent to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The law, if passed, is expected to reshape the rental housing market in the state, where rent increases of up to 200 per cent have become increasingly common, as well as offer clearer obligations for landlords.

The proposed law follows growing complaints from residents across the state, where tenants have reported being locked out of homes, having doors broken, or being forcefully chased away during rent disputes.

Under the proposed law, landlords will be legally required to obtain a court order before evicting tenants, marking a major shift in landlord-tenant relationship in Lagos.

The Bill criminalises all forms of forceful eviction, intimidation, and self-help actions, including the use of thugs or threats during rent disputes.

According to the draft legislation, landlords who deliberately cut off electricity, water supply, remove roofs, or take any action that disrupts a tenant’s peaceful occupation of a property risks prosecution.

Section 10 of the Bill clearly states that landlords must not interfere with a tenant’s “quiet and peaceable enjoyment” of rented premises.

To eliminate violence, the Bill introduces stiff penalties for violations.

Section 43 provides that any landlord who attempts to eject a tenant without a court order, alters a building to force eviction, threatens or molests a tenant, or damages property commits a criminal offence.

Offenders, therefore, face a minimum fine of N1 million, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both if found guilty.

Beyond evictions, the Bill also tackles arbitrary rent increases. Section 33 empowers courts to determine whether a rent hike is reasonable by comparing rents in similar locations, reviewing evidence from both parties, and considering special features of the property.

To ensure faster justice, the Bill introduces accelerated dispute resolution mechanisms.

Sections 20 to 24 allow tenancy cases to be initiated through originating summons, with hearings to be fixed within 14 days.

For speedy settlement, courts may sit on weekends, public holidays, or conduct virtual hearings, while mediation is capped at 30 days.

The legislation also tightens regulations on service charges and security deposits.

Landlords must provide tenants with a detailed account of service charge usage every six months, while security deposits must be refunded unless there is clear evidence of damage to the property.