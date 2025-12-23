Tax reforms: No plan to freeze or debit bank accounts in 2026, Oyedele clarifies

Taiwo Oyedele

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has dismissed claims that Nigerians’ bank accounts will be frozen or automatically debited from January 2026, describing the reports as false and misleading.

Oyedele made the clarification in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, saying there is no provision in the new tax and financial reform laws that authorises the freezing of bank accounts.

He wrote, “Don’t let anyone manipulate you. Your bank account is safe.

“Misinformation makes you panic and fear a reform that is designed to help you. When they tell you that your account will be frozen or automatically debited from January 2026, ask them for the evidence in the new law.”

Recall Vanguard reported earlier that Oyedele also dismissed fears that the government plans to deduct money directly from bank accounts, insisting that such claims are “false, dangerous and capable of destabilising the economy.”

Speaking during a media workshop on the new consolidated tax law on December 13, Oyedele said the warnings trending on social media were based on ignorance and deliberate misinformation.

“Let me say this clearly: nobody — not FIRS, not CBN, not any government agency — has the power to debit your bank account,” he declared. “Whether you have ¦ 50,000 or ¦ 50 million, nobody is taking any money from your account. It is simply not true,” he said.