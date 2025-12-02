Target Yield: A Excerpt:Simple Way for Nigerians to Grow Their Money with Discipline

Target Yield is the new goal-focused investment plan helping Nigerians stay consistent and grow their money with clarity and discipline.

There are two kinds of people when it comes to managing money.

The first group starts with great intentions. They plan, set some money aside and tell themselves they will leave it untouched. But life happens. A small expense becomes a bigger one; the temptation grows and before long, the plan fades away.

The second group works differently. They pick a goal, stay consistent, and wait for their money to grow. They understand that discipline is not always easy, but the reward at the end is worth it.

At Credit Direct, we believe more people can join this second group. With the right tools, structure, and support, anyone can build a habit that leads to real financial progress. This is exactly why we created Target Yield, a simple and purposeful way to invest with commitment and watch your discipline pay off.

What is Target Yield?

Target Yield is part of the growing Yield by Credit Direct suite. But unlike Flex Yield or Fixed Yield, this option centres your goals and allows you to contribute towards them over a period that you choose.

With Target Yield, you can set a clear target, starting from a minimum of N50,000, and earn returns of 15 percent per annum. Your goal could be anything meaningful to you. Funding a postgraduate programme.

Setting money aside for a property. Preparing for future responsibilities. Planning a wedding. Building a strong emergency reserve. Whatever the goal, Target Yield gives you a structured path to reach it.

Here is what makes it special:

• No shortcuts. If you withdraw before the plan reaches its maturity date, you lose your interest. This feature is intentional. It rewards discipline and keeps you focused on your commitment.

• Clear projections. From the moment you set your target, you can see the amount you will earn at maturity. No confusion and no hidden surprises.

• Multiple plans. You are not restricted to one goal. You can set up as many Target Yield plans as you like, each with its own amount, timeline, and purpose.

The Power of Auto Deductions

Staying consistent is one of the hardest parts of building wealth. That is why Target Yield includes an Auto deduction feature that helps you stay on track without stress.

Auto deductions: You can set daily, weekly, or monthly auto deductions directly from your Credit Direct App wallet or your Flex Yield wallet. This takes the pressure off. Instead of waiting to remember, the system handles it for you. Before you know it, consistency becomes a natural habit.

When you combine both features, you are not just putting money aside. You are building wealth with confidence and structure.

Why Target Yield Matters

Most people assume wealth comes from one big moment. In reality, it comes from small, repeated choices. The small choice to stay committed. The small choice to continue even when temptation whispers. The small choice to keep your eye on the result.

Target Yield was designed with this truth in mind. By tying your investment to a clear goal, you are giving yourself a reason to stay consistent. You are:

• Holding yourself accountable.

• Reducing the urge to take money from your future.

• Watching your money grow steadily towards something important.

And when the maturity date finally arrives, the feeling is different. You know you put in the work and stayed true to your decision.

Available Now on Web

You can start using Target Yield immediately on the web. Set your target, fund your plan and begin your journey towards disciplined and structured investing. This gives you a headstart to create your plans now while looking forward to an even smoother experience on the mobile app.

Your Future Self Will Be Proud

Every goal starts with a decision. The decision to stop procrastinating. The decision to stay committed. The decision to build something meaningful for the future.

Target Yield is more than an investment option. It is a bridge between wishing for progress and finally experiencing it.

Set your goal. Stay the course. Let discipline reward you. Because the real wins in life do not always belong to the people who start the fastest, but to those who stay consistent until the finish line.

Start your Target Yield journey today.