Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas resigns from PDP, joins APC

Kefas

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, on Sunday officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and formally registered as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kefas said a public declaration ceremony to mark his defection would be scheduled in the near future.

Speaking after receiving his APC membership card, the governor stated that his decision to join the party was informed by his desire to align with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

He added that joining the APC would enable him to better attract development projects and resources to Taraba State.

The registration ceremony was conducted by executives of the Taraba State APC.