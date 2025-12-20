Tambuwal to world powers: Nigeria’s insecurity is criminal, not religious

Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:–Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday issued a strong national and international call for urgent support to help Nigeria overcome its worsening security crisis, describing the situation as alarming and demanding collective action at home and abroad.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Sokoto metropolis, Tambuwal stressed that insecurity in Nigeria cuts across all regions and faiths, warning against attempts to give the crisis a religious colouration.

He said bandits and armed marauders do not represent any religion, but are criminals driven by violence and lawlessness.

“The insecurity we face today affects Nigerians of all faiths and backgrounds. These criminals spare nobody. Their crusade is purely criminal in nature and has nothing to do with religion,” he said, adding that communities in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and beyond have all suffered devastating attacks.

Tambuwal appealed to the United States government to reconsider Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern, urging Washington to instead partner constructively with the administration of President Bola Tinubu to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

He described comments attributed to former US President Donald Trump on Nigeria as “quite unfortunate,” arguing that they failed to fully appreciate the realities on ground.

Tambuwal said the position earlier expressed by the Pope that Nigerians of all religions are victims of insecurity better reflects the true situation.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is not about religion. These marauders are common criminals who attack everyone they encounter. Christians, Muslims and people of all beliefs are affected alike,” he emphasised.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives called on global partners including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and others to support Nigeria with intelligence, equipment and strategic cooperation to defeat violent criminal networks.

Tambuwal also urged Nigerian leaders across party lines to rally behind President Tinubu in the national interest, insisting that security must never be politicised. “This is not about any individual, party or government. It is about Nigeria and the safety of our people,” he said.

Recalling bipartisan cooperation during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Tambuwal cited the collective decision by governors across political parties to approve billions of dollars for the purchase of military equipment, including Tucano aircraft, in defense of the nation.

He stressed that Nigeria’s current security challenge requires the same unity of purpose, noting that places of worship, farms, highways and rural communities are all under threat.

“As leaders who have been privileged by this country, we must approach this crisis from a pan Nigerian and patriotic standpoint. Every hand must be on deck to free our people from the shackles of insecurity,” Tambuwal declared.

He charged journalists to play their role responsibly by drawing national and international attention to the gravity of the crisis, providing objective analysis and mobilising well-meaning citizens in support of the ongoing fight to restore peace and stability across Nigeria.