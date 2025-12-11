Tackle insecurity to reduce out-of-school students – Oyinlola tells FG

As Alolade college holds matriculation

By Shina Abubakar,Osogbo

A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has called on the Federal Government to tackle insecurity to reduce the rising number of out-of-school children.

Speaking at the matriculation of Alolade College of Health Science and Information Technology in Okuku, Osun State, Oyinlola noted that insecurity remains the biggest barrier to school enrollment and retention in many communities.

Oyinlola, who is the proprietor of the institution explained that parents would not send their wards to school if they are not confident that their safety is guaranteed.

He said, “I think the only way is to raise their security level to abolish the threat of terrorism, kidnapping and all those act that forbids children from going to school, it is the only way out. If parents are not sure that the children will go to school and come back safely, why allowing them to go?

“So what Federal Government must do to encourage children to go to school in the North is to banish all these practices of terrorism, kidnapping and the likes”.

Addressing the new students, Oyinlola said the school is rooted in ensuring quality health education for sustainable development of the country.

“As an institution, we are built on the core belief that quality health education and sound information management are essential pillars for sustainable development in our country. Our programmes are designed not only to equip you with technical knowledge and professional competence but also to instil values of integrity, compassion, responsibility, and leadership.

“To our students, I want you to know that choosing this college is not just an academic decision; it is a commitment to shaping your future and contributing meaningfully to society. The coming years will challenge you, stretch your abilities, and mould you into skilled professionals. Take your studies seriously. Engage fully with your instructors. Build strong friendships. And above all, nurture a lifelong learning mindset.

To our parents and guardians, thank you for entrusting your children to us. We assure you that Alolade Oyinlola College remains deeply committed to providing a safe, supportive, and intellectually stimulating environment that will enable them to thrive”, he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of The Governing Council, of the institution, Professor Sola Akinrinade, urged the students not to use social media to demarket the institution.

In his words, “Do not use the social media to demarket your College. Whenever the image of the College is presented negatively on the social media, you are also being affected negatively. Unexpected things happen everywhere in the world. When you see unexpected things, please report to the College authorities.”