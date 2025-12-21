Suspected robbers shot two policemen, one female bystander in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Suspected armed robbers have attacked and shot two policemen and one female bystander at Ipele Junction, in Owo council area of Ondo State.

Police source said that the Operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol were attacked by three armed men riding on a motorcycle while discharging their lawful duties at the location.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the operatives, compelling the officers to repel the attack.

As a result of the incident, two police officers sustained injuries, while a female bystander later identified as Taiwo was also injured.

“All the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Speaking on the attack, the spokesperson for the state police command Jimoh Abayomi, described it as unfortunate.

Abayomi said that one suspect identified as Nwabali was arrested, while the motorcycle used by the attackers was recovered.

According to him ” The suspect is presently in custody and has made useful statements that are aiding ongoing efforts to apprehend the fleeing accomplices.

“He will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Abayomi said that the state police commissioner Adebowale Lawal, “strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a tragic and reprehensible act.

Lawal commended the Safer Highway operatives for their bravery, vigilance, and swift tactical response, which prevented loss of lives.

The commissioner assured the people of the state that “the Police remain resolute in the fight against criminal gangs, regardless of their location or tactics, and that all perpetrators will be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.