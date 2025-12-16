Supreme Court, NJC mourn death of ex-CJN, Tanko Muhammad

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Supreme Court has announced the death of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko.

Justice Tanko, who held sway as the CJN from 2019 until his abrupt resignation in 2022, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 71.

The apex court, in a statement that was signed by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Akande Festus, noted that Justice Tanko’s tenure as the 17th CJN, was marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the fair administration of justice.

“His keen intellect and compassionate demeanour earned him the respect of judges, lawyers, and citizens alike, as his contributions have indelibly shaped Nigeria’s legal landscape.

“The court pays tribute to his remarkable contributions, which include: strengthening the appellate system and procedural efficiency, advocating for the professional development of Judges and Judicial staff, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within the judiciary.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the judiciary, and the Nigerian public. We pray that his legacy of integrity, humility, and dedication continues to inspire all who serve the nation’s justice system. May his soul rest in peace,” the apex court stated.

Likewise, the National Judicial Council, NJC, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, commiserated with the family of the late jurist and the people of Bauchi State.

The Council noted that Justice Muhammad would have been 72 years by December 31, 2025, describing him “as a devout Muslim, a respected Jurist, who was courageous with exemplified highest ideals of the Bench.”

Although death is a painful reality, we are nevertheless consoled by the fact that His Lordship left a legacy of handwork, honesty and dedication to work.

“He served as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2006 to 2022 and as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 until his resignation in June 2022 on ground of ill-health.

“Hon Justice Tanko began his career in 1982, after he was called to the bar in 1981, the same year he graduated from the Nigerian Law School.

“In 1989, he was appointed as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, a position he held until 1991 when he became a Judge at the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal.

“He served in that capacity for two years before he was appointed to the Bench of the Court of Appeal in 1993,” the NJC added in s statement that was signed by its Secretary, Ahmed Gambo Saleh.

The late CJN reportedly died in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.