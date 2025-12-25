Super Eagles stars celebrate Christmas in Morocco, share cheerful video

credit: X/NGSuper Eagles

The Super Eagles brought festive cheer to Nigerians as they celebrated Christmas while away in Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Coming off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening fixture—thanks to goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman—the team shared a cheerful video to mark the occasion, spreading holiday spirit despite being far from home.

In the video, several players including Victor Osimhen, Raphael Onyedika, Chigozie Awaziem, Stanley Nwabali, and Wilfried Ndidi appeared alongside members of the coaching team, such as head coach Eric Chelle and assistant coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede, also joined in the greetings, making the clip a full representation of the squad’s unity and camaraderie.

The stars of the Super Eagles wished Nigerians a “Merry Christmas” with warm smiles and festive gestures, showing a lighter, more personal side of the team beyond the competitive atmosphere of the AFCON tournament.

Fans across social media quickly responded, expressing delight at seeing their national heroes in such a joyful moment.

Vanguard News