Super Eagles retain 38th spot in latest FIFA men’s world ranking

Super Eagles

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have retained the no. 38 position in latest world FIFA men’s world ranking.

The ranking, which wad updated on Monday, had the Super Eagles maintain the position from November, when they had a total of 1,502 points, as there has not been any competitive matches since then.

The Super Eagles, who are currently in Morocco for the 35th edition of AFCON, follow Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Algeria, as African teams in the FIFA rankings.

Morocco are still Africa’s too team, ranked 11th, while Senegal is ranked 19th in the world. Nigeria are ranked 38th, while Algeria and Egypt are ranked 34th and 35th, respectively.

Tunisia, ranked 41st in the world, Côte d’Ivoire, ranked 42nd, Mali, ranked 53rd, DR Congo, ranked 56th, and Cameroon, ranked 57th, are among the other African teams in the top 10 on the continent.

After regaining the top spot from Argentina in September 2025, Spain is still at the top of the global rankings.

The top 10 spots are still occupied by England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia; France completes the podium in third place