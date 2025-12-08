Strike: SSANU gives FG December 31 deadline to conclude renegotiation

—Says recent abduction of students, teachers dangerous trend that threatens education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — SENIOR Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has given the Federal Government up to December 31, 2025 to conclude renegotiation with it, failure which, universities in the country will be shutdown indefinitely from January 2026.

SSANU also expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity across the country, especially the spike in kidnappings targeting schools and university environments, stressing that recent abduction of students and teachers in Niger and Kebbi States highlights a dangerous trend that threatens education at all levels.

These among others were contained in a communique issued at the end of the association’s 53rd National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the University of Jos, and signed by the SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim.

The meeting according the communique, reviewed the state of the nation, assessed developments in the Nigerian university system, and deliberated on issues affecting the welfare of its members.

It expressed strong dissatisfaction with the alleged longstanding marginalisation of non-teaching staff in both the payment of Earned Allowances and the government’s renegotiation engagements.

SSANU accused the federal government of not making any sincere commitments in the renegotiation exercise, alleging a deliberate and persistent exclusion of non-teaching staff.

On the alleged marginalization of non-teaching staff in funding, re-negotiation and government engagement, SSANU threatened to embark on total and indefinite strike if the government failed to conclude re-negotiation with it before December 31, 2025.

It said: “NEC expressed strong dissatisfaction with the longstanding marginalisation of non-teaching staff in both the payment of Earned Allowances and the government’s renegotiation engagements.

“The Council insists that the ₦50 billion agreed upon in the 2022 MoU/MoA must be released without further delay and that Inter-University Centres and research institutes, wrongly excluded in previous disbursements, must be fully included in the next payment. The continued denial of financial entitlements to SSANU members is unacceptable and will attract firm, coordinated action.

“NEC further reviewed the activities of the expanded renegotiation committee and noted that government has failed to make substantial commitment to SSANU, even while giving preferential treatment to others. This pattern reflects a deliberate and persistent exclusion of non-teaching staff.

“The Council resolved that if government fails to conclude credible renegotiations and present a realistic offer by December 31st, 2025, SSANU will be compelled to initiate total, comprehensive, and system wide industrial action in 2026 to defend the rights and dignity of its members.”

The association frowned at the recent kidnapping of students in Kebbi and Niger states, warning that it portends great danger to the education sector.

According to the communique: “NEC expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity across the country, especially the spike in kidnappings targeting schools and university environments. The recent abduction of students and teachers in Niger and Kebbi States highlights a dangerous trend that threatens education at all levels.

“The Council calls on the Federal and State Governments to prioritize security in all educational institutions by deploying modern surveillance technology, strengthening perimeter protection, and improving intelligence and community-based security systems. University security architecture must be upgraded, and staff must be covered by comprehensive health and life insurance.”

SSANU at the meeting, examined the Federal Ministry of Education’s proposal on divestment and Public Private Partnership, PPP, arrangements for municipal services in universities and expressed strong concerns about its implications for job security, workers’ rights, and service stability.

It said: “While acknowledging the need to improve campus utilities and operational efficiency, the Council noted that similar PPP models across sectors have historically resulted in job losses, casualisation, wage cuts, and the erosion of institutional knowledge outcomes that SSANU cannot accept under any circumstance.

“The Council reaffirmed SSANU’s firm position that no staff must lose their jobs, be replaced, downgraded, or pushed into inferior employment conditions. NEC will not accept the introduction of any policy that will affect our members without proper egagement and comprehensive labour impact assessment exercise involving all stakeholders. Any attempt to impose PPP measures without safeguarding staff welfare will be met with decisive resistance from the union.”

On the alleged persistent underfunding and decay of university infrastructure, “NEC noted with deep worry the ever-widening gap between the increasing needs of Nigerian universities and the inadequate level of government funding. Across campuses, essential services are collapsing: electricity remains highly unreliable, water supply systems frequently break down, and many hostels, classrooms, and offices have deteriorated into unsafe and embarrassing conditions. Laboratories operate with obsolete or non-functional equipment, severely limiting research output and practical learning.

“NEC further observed that weak campus infrastructure extends to security architecture, where poor lighting, broken perimeter fences, and under-resourced security units expose staff and students to rising threats. Combined with inconsistent maintenance culture and delayed release of funds, universities are unable to sustain basic operations.

“SSANU therefore demands predictable and adequate funding, timely releases, and strict accountability mechanisms to ensure that resources directly address critical needs in teaching, research, infrastructure, digital systems, and administrative services. Without decisive government action, the decay of university infrastructure will continue to undermine national development and the future of the Nigerian youth.”

The association expressed deep concern over the severe economic pressure facing university workers as inflation, fuel price increases, transportation difficulties, and escalating costs of essential goods continue to erode the already stagnant salaries.

“Members are struggling to meet basic household needs, and the continued rise in living expenses has pushed many into significant financial distress, ” it stated, adding, “These conditions are unsustainable and threaten the wellbeing, productivity, and morale of the workforce.

“The Council therefore calls for an urgent and meaningful wage review that reflects current economic realities, alongside expanded social protection measures specifically targeted at education sector workers.

“NEC also demands clear government policies that guarantee affordable transportation and housing for staff, stressing that workers cannot continue to absorb the impact of an economy that has outpaced their earnings and undermined their quality of life.”

It, however reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with government in rebuilding public institutions, improving governance, strengthening accountability, and modernizing public services.

“The union stands ready to contribute its expertise to national recovery and sustainable development,” it said.