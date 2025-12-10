Stowaway caught clinging to aircraft tyres at Ilorin airport

By Dickson Omobola

Mr Segun Martins, a suspected stowaway, has been caught at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, which confirmed the incident, said Martins, in an attempt to flee to the United States of America, gained unauthorised access to the foot of an Overland aircraft that was about to taxi for takeoff.

Spokesperson for the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, however, stated that ground security at the airport apprehended him and handed him over to the airport police for further investigation.

Achimugu stated on X: “At approximately 1502 hours, a male, identified as Segun Martins, gained unauthorized access to the foot of an Overland aircraft that was about taxi for takeoff and attempted to conceal himself between the aircraft tyres.

“Ground security apprehended the individual. He was immediately handed over to the Airport Police for further investigation.

“Mr Segun Martins stated that he believed the aircraft was bound for the United States of America and intended to escape by hiding on the aircraft.”