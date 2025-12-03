Daniel Onjeh, APC chieftain in Benue.

The 2023 APC Benue South Senatorial Candidate, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has faulted Senator Patrick Abba Moro’s recent comment alleging that no Benue governor has ever hated the Idoma people as much as Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia.

In a statement on Wednesday, Onjeh described Moro’s remark as “ill-informed, malicious, and a piece of deliberate misinformation aimed at misleading the unsuspecting public and inciting unnecessary ethnic sentiment.”

Onjeh, a former Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA, said the senator’s claim “is completely misplaced because the facts on the ground do not support his position,” insisting that Governor Alia has shown “greater inclusion, commitment and genuine affection” toward Benue South in just two years than the PDP-led governments did in the 16 years before him.

He noted that key ministries in the state — including Finance, Education, Water Resources, Information, Women Affairs and the Office of the Head of Service — are currently led by “competent sons and daughters of Benue South,” saying no leader who “hates a people would entrust them with such sensitive pillars of state administration.”

Listing ongoing projects, Onjeh said Governor Alia has deliberately implemented development across the zone. He cited ongoing works on Oju–Achoho Road, Igumale–Agila Road, community roads, the Otobi Water Works, and three major road projects with verified lengths — Oju–Awajir (52 km), Obagaji–Okokolo–Agagbe (43.5 km), and Igumale–Agila (31.2 km). He added that the 36 km Aliade–Mbakine–Obarike–Ito road is also in view.

According to him, the administration’s policies have “revived the Benue economy in practical and measurable ways,” easing hardship for artisans, farmers, traders and SMEs. “What determines the quality of leadership is policy direction, and on this score, Governor Alia got it right,” he said.

Onjeh also disclosed a nearly three-hour phone conversation with the governor, saying “more than 90 per cent of the discussion was dedicated to Benue South,” which he said proves Alia’s sincerity and attention to the zone.

Vanguard News