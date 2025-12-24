State of the Nation: Tinubu has demonstrated courage for national renewal – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Bola Tinubu has shown uncommon courage and resolve in steering Nigeria through difficult but necessary reforms in 2025.

The party said this in its end-of-year assessment of the state of the nation, signed by Mr Seye Oladejo, the Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary.

According to the party, 2025 marked a decisive turning point, demanding bold leadership and hard choices.

It stated that President Tinubu deliberately chose to confront decades of economic mismanagement and governance failures ignored by past administrations.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu chose the difficult path of dismantling decades of economic deceit, fiscal indiscipline and governance cowardice,” the party said.

It said the reforms were deep and structural, targeting entrenched privileges and rent-seeking networks that thrived on national challenges.

The ruling party expressed regret that some political actors exploited hardship and deliberately portrayed Nigeria as a failed state for political gain.

It described the resistance that followed the reforms as unpatriotic and self-serving.

“Predictably, resistance followed, but this resistance was not patriotic dissent; it was calculated sabotage.

“A section of the political class chose to weaponise hardship, amplify fear and market Nigeria as a failed state,” it said.

The party said the country’s challenges in 2025 went beyond economics and security to a test of national loyalty.

“What Nigeria faced in 2025 was not merely an economic challenge but a crisis of patriotism,” it said.

The party added that opposition politics became dangerously invested in national decline.

It, however, said despite what it called organised resistance, Nigeria remained resilient due to firm leadership.

“Never in recent history has opposition politics been so openly invested in national collapse.

“Yet, in spite of this organised resistance, Nigeria did not collapse,” it said.

The party noted that early signs of recovery were already evident across key sectors.

It cited progress in infrastructure delivery and intensified security efforts.

“The economy began to reorder itself, fiscal leakages were blocked, and investor confidence showed early signs of recovery.

“Critical infrastructure projects advanced, while security interventions intensified across the country,” the party said.

It said these gains were achieved because leadership refused to yield to pressure and disinformation.

“These outcomes were achieved because leadership refused to blink in the face of intimidation and coordinated disinformation,” it said.

The party said Nigeria could not be rebuilt by those who desired its failure and downfall.

It added that nation-building required sacrifice, discipline and loyalty to the collective good.

APC urged Nigerians to consciously choose the path of reform and responsibility.

“Nigeria will emerge stronger because patriotism, though tested, will defeat perfidy,” it said. (NAN)