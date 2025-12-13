I won’t join politics for $1bn – Oyedepo

Bishop Oyedepo

***I warned the church of trouble in 2015

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, LFC, Dr David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has reaffirmed that not even $1 billion can make him join politics.

Speaking during the impartation service of the church’s annual convocation, Shiloh 2025, the Bishop urged the church to focus on their area of calling, where they can rule their world and be enlisted in the end-time God’s army.

He said, “In 2015, I warned the church that trouble was coming. Didn’t trouble come?

“Partisan politics is off my calling. If you give me $1 billion to join politics, I won’t, because it’s off my course.

“The world is groaning in darkness, but as embedded in Romans 8:19, the world is waiting for the earnest manifestations of the children of God.

“The army of God is about to emerge to proffer solutions to national crises in the order of Joseph and Daniel. It is the day of what eyes have not seen or ears heard.”