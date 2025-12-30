Southeast will vote massively for Tinubu, says Umahi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that the Southeast geopolitical zone will deliver massive support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Umahi made the remarks at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, while receiving various political, religious, and community groups who paid him Christmas homage. He stressed that the region’s interests are better secured through strategy, unity, and constructive engagement rather than by sentiment.

“You ask me what the President has done for the Southeast, and I will tell you what he has done for the Southeast,” Umahi said, highlighting major federal infrastructure projects as tangible evidence of the region’s inclusion.

He cited projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu–Onitsha (Nnewi) Road, and the Owerri–Aba Road, describing them as “the real Biafra” — achievements the people should focus on rather than social media rhetoric or sentiment.

“The road to Onitsha is Biafra. The Second Niger Bridge is Biafra. These are the Biafra we are looking for — not the Biafra of sentiments or social media,” he emphasized.

Umahi warned against actions that could weaken any part of Nigeria, noting that while the Southeast has historically faced marginalization, the region can only advance through wisdom, political strategy, and national engagement.

He called on Southeast indigenes to respect the laws and cultures of their host communities, urging humility, courage, and law-abiding conduct wherever they reside.

“Our votes will not be wasted on sentiments again. The Southeast will be strategic, and the Southeast will vote massively for President Tinubu,” Umahi declared, assuring that the region is now more included at the federal level.