South East Security: Troops rescue 15 kidnap victims in fighting patrols

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By Kingsley Omonobi

Joint Military troops have rescued 15 kidnapped victims during coordinated operations across the South East, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

The rescue, which was recorded under Joint Task Force South East Operation Udoka, was conducted during operations between December 3 and December 12, 2025.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, confirmed this on Monday, noting that the victims were freed during offensive operations at Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, Ikang Local Government Area of Cross River State and Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He said troops also raided a suspected local weapon fabrication workshop in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, allegedly linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Major Gen Onoja said arms, ammunition and various weapon servicing and fabrication tools were recovered during the operations.

The DHQ also disclosed that 11 illegal immigrants apprehended in the course of the operations were handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for further action.

The DMO said the operations were part of sustained efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks and deny criminal elements freedom of action in the South East.

He added that troops would continue to sustain the tempo of operations to ensure the safety of lives and property in the region.

Vanguard News