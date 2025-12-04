South East Govs, lawmakers recommend two states for creation, ‘Adada and Anim’

By Dennis Agbo

Governors of the five South East states, along with members of the National Assembly from the region, have recommended two proposed states for consideration as the next state to be created in the zone, aiming to ensure parity with other geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The two states recommended are Adada, to be carved out of Enugu State, and Anim, which would be created from parts of Anambra and Imo states.

A source within the National Assembly told Vanguard that the recommendation was finalized on Wednesday night following extensive deliberations and negotiations among the numerous agitating groups in the South East and beyond. The source added that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, is expected to issue an official statement on the matter.

The Adada State Movement has commended the South East governors and lawmakers for endorsing Adada for consideration by the National Assembly. In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Ike Abonyi, the group praised the leaders for “appropriately removing some meddlesome interlopers who came to cause confusion in the process.”

The movement urged the South East Governors Forum and the region’s National Assembly caucus to monitor the situation and maintain unity to ensure that the decision is upheld as it proceeds through the National Assembly.

“The region must take no actions that could undermine the rectification of a longstanding injustice regarding state creation for the region,” Abonyi stated.

The Joint Constitutional Amendment Committee of the National Assembly had earlier recommended the creation of one additional state in the South East to ensure parity with other geopolitical zones. The committee also proposed the creation of an additional state in each of the six geopolitical zones, resulting in a total of two new states from the South East.

To advance through the National Assembly process, any agitating state must meet the requirements outlined in Section 8(1)(a) of the amended 1999 Constitution and Part 1 (1)(2) of the Creation of States and Boundary Adjustment (Procedure) Act, CAP C37 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.