Soludo to empower small-scale entrepreneurs with N2bn

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has earmarked N2 billion to support small-scale entrepreneurs across the state.

The initiative, under the Micro Enterprise Support Scheme (MESS), is one of the innovative components of the 2026 budget currently before the State House of Assembly.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, disclosed this while defending her ministry’s budget estimates before the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

She explained that the Ministry of Economic Planning has a total budget of N6.2 billion for 2026, divided into two major components: N3 billion for counterpart funding and N2 billion dedicated to MESS.

According to Nnake, the microcredit scheme is designed to provide critical support to major enterprise operators in the state, particularly those running small businesses with minimal capital. She noted that with the “1-Youth-2-Skills” programme fully operational, many men and women in the market are already leveraging the skills acquired to generate income but require government grants to grow their ventures.

Highlighting Anambra State’s fiscal prudence, the Commissioner emphasized that the 2026 budget has been crafted to be realistic and reflects the state’s reputation for conservative and efficient budget performance.