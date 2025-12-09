Sokoto: Troops kill notorious terrorist “Kalamu” in Sabon Birni offensive

By Kingsley Omonobi

SOKOTO — Military sources on Tuesday confirmed that “Kalamu,” one of Nigeria’s most wanted terrorist and kidnapping kingpins, was killed during a Special Forces operation conducted by the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto on Monday.

The announcement sparked jubilant celebrations across several communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, where residents have long suffered from repeated kidnapping-for-ransom attacks.

Villagers reportedly poured into the streets after receiving confirmation and images of Kalamu’s death alongside other terrorists neutralized during the operation.

Vanguard had previously reported that troops of the 8 Division launched a daring offensive to thwart a planned terrorist attack on Tara Village in Sabon Birni LGA. Military sources confirmed that the ambush led to a heavy gun duel, resulting in the deaths of 11 terrorists. Blood traces indicated that some fleeing criminals sustained gunshot injuries during the clash.

According to sources, “In the early hours of Monday, 8 December 2025, 8 Division Special Forces stormed a bandits’ hideout around Kurawa Village, Sabon Birni LGA. The terrorists were planning an attack on Tara Village, which was successfully foiled. Troops neutralized 11 terrorists and recovered 8 AK-47 rifles, 5 extra magazines, and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.”

The military described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to deny criminal elements and non-state actors freedom of action in the region, signaling a strong commitment to protecting communities and maintaining security in Sokoto State.