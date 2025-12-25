Sokoto Governor, Aliyu rolls out fresh offensive against bandits

Gov Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Sokoto State Government has on Wednesday announced new security initiatives aimed at decisively curbing banditry, reinforcing Nigeria’s broader national push to restore peace and stability across affected regions.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto disclosed this on Wednesday while declaring open the 17th Regular Meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) in Sokoto, stressing that security remains a top priority of his administration.

He said the new measures are designed to complement ongoing efforts being implemented in close collaboration with federal security agencies, noting that these joint operations are already yielding encouraging results.

According to the governor, the fresh strategy places strong emphasis on intelligence gathering and coordination, which he described as critical tools in dismantling bandit networks and preventing attacks before they occur.

Governor Aliyu noted that since assuming office, his administration has consistently provided logistical and operational support to security agencies to strengthen their capacity to tackle banditry across the 13 local government areas affected in the state.

He emphasized that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility, calling on residents to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and credible information.

“As a government, we are determined to do everything necessary to ensure that banditry becomes history in Sokoto State. But this goal can only be achieved with the support of all citizens,” the governor said.

Aliyu commended members of the State Executive Council for their commitment and contributions, which he said have translated into measurable gains in governance and security, urging them to sustain the tempo.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Sokoto State for their prayers and support, assuring them that his administration will continue to deliver tangible dividends of democracy.

The governor congratulated the newly appointed Head of the Civil Service, Abdulkadir Ahmed Mohamed, and the Senior Special Assistant on Cabinet Matters, Bande Rika, urging them to align their duties with the administration’s 9 Point Smart Innovative Agenda.

The meeting marked the final State Executive Council session for the year 2025, closing a year the government described as pivotal in strengthening security and governance in Sokoto State and contributing to national stability.