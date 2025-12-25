Six serving Zamfara lawmakers dump PDP for APC, cite constitutional breaches and legislative marginalisation

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Six serving members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing alleged disregard for constitutional provisions, prolonged suspension, and what they described as the erosion of legislative independence in the state.

The lawmakers announced their defection late on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, in Gusau, the state capital, following what they said were extensive deliberations on the state of affairs within the Zamfara legislature.

According to them, the Assembly has been poorly managed and reduced to what they described as an extension of the executive arm, functioning largely as a rubber stamp for Governor Dauda Lawal. They alleged that the situation has undermined democratic principles and silenced the voices of their constituents.

The lawmakers disclosed that they had been illegally suspended for nearly two years, a development they said effectively disenfranchised the people who elected them. As a result, they said they formed a parallel House of Assembly through which they have continued to challenge what they described as illegal actions of both the executive and the government-recognised faction of the legislature.

Those who defected include the factional Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi (Gummi I); Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru (Maru North); Barr. Bashir Abubakar Masama (Bukkuyum North); Hon. Bashir Bello (Bungudu West); Hon. Amiru Ahmad Keta (Tsafe West); and Hon. Muktar Nasir Kaura (Kaura North).

They further alleged that the current faction of the Assembly aligned with the governor has been passing laws and taking key decisions without the constitutionally required quorum, insisting that such legislations are null and void.

The defecting lawmakers called on the National Assembly to intervene by investigating the situation in Zamfara State and taking steps to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law and constitutional order within the state legislature.

Explaining their decision to join the APC, the lawmakers said they were attracted by what they described as the party’s commitment to justice, fairness, inclusiveness and harmony, which they believe would enable them to effectively contribute to the development of Zamfara State and the welfare of their constituents.

After reading the defection letters, the factional Speaker, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, congratulated his colleagues on joining the APC, describing the move as a bold and wise decision capable of promoting political stability and development in the state and the country.

“Our collective decision to leave the PDP and join the APC marks a new political era in Zamfara State, where members of the ruling party defect to the opposition, reversing the usual trend,” Gummi said.

The lawmakers further declared that the PDP was plagued by internal crises at all levels, alleging that the party had deviated from its founding ideals and manifesto. They also accused Governor Dauda Lawal of paying insufficient attention to insecurity in the state, claiming he was preoccupied with political battles and future ambitions beyond 2027.

They concluded that their defection was in line with their fundamental rights as guaranteed under Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), stressing that the move was necessary to safeguard their political integrity and better serve the people of Zamfara State.