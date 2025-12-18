Six ex-PDP govs attend APC caucus meeting in Villa

Fubara

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –SIX governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, are among the governors and party leaders attending the ruling party’s caucus meeting at the State House Conference, Abuja.

The governors that dumped the PDP for the APC attending their first caucus meeting of the party are Sim Fubara of Rivers State, Peter Mbah of Enugu state, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Agbu Kefas of Taraba state.

Also attending the APC meeting are the former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, a former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and his counterpart, Senator Ken Nnamani, all were former members of the PDP.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu are also present.

The APC serving and former governors, members of the national working committee are also in attendance.

The meeting is being observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, I NEC.

President Bola Tinubu arrived at 7:38 pm