Shinkafi writes US envoy, urges pressure on Tinubu to restructure defence ministry

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has written to the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, calling for diplomatic engagement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need to restructure the Ministry of Defence to improve coordination in the fight against terrorism and other security threats.

In the letter, which was delivered to and acknowledged by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Shinkafi advocated a unified leadership structure for the defence ministry following the appointment of General Christopher Musa (retd.) as Minister of Defence.

The call was contained in a letter dated December 15, 2025, and signed by Dr. Shinkafi, who spoke in his capacity as Executive Director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development.

“The security situation in Nigeria requires a leader with a military background to effectively coordinate the armed forces,” the letter read.

Shinkafi urged a review of the current arrangement at the Ministry of Defence, arguing that retaining both a Minister of Defence and a Minister of State for Defence could result in administrative overlap and weaken coordination.

“It has become necessary to unify the Ministry of Defence under one command,” the letter added.

According to him, a unified structure would strengthen the authority of the Minister of Defence to oversee the armed forces and work directly with the President and service chiefs on security reforms.

The APC chieftain also referenced recent security measures announced by President Tinubu, including increased recruitment and funding for training institutions, noting that further administrative reforms would complement these efforts.

He further cited constitutional provisions that prioritise the security and welfare of citizens and urged the U.S. Embassy to raise the issue during ongoing security discussions with Nigerian authorities.

“A streamlined command structure would enhance efficiency and effectiveness,” the letter added.