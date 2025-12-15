SERAP to CCB, EFCC, ICPC: Investigate Dangote’s allegation against NMDPRA

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project, SERAP, has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to investigate allegations of corruption in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA.

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SERAP’s request is coming on the heels of allegations by the President/Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote that the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, spent $5 million on the secondary school education of four of his children in Switzerland, and that the Authority arbitrarily issues licences for the importation of petroleum products from Russia.



Reacting on Monday, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP’s Deputy Director, said: “We urge the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to urgently investigate the allegations of corruption in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, identify those suspected to be responsible and bring them to justice, and recover any proceeds of corruption.

“The anti-corruption agencies should jointly and urgently invite the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed to explain the allegations that NMDPRA arbitrarily issues licences for the importation of petroleum products from Russia and that he spent $5 million on the secondary school education of four of his children in Switzerland and for interrogation and questioning over the allegations.

“Taking these steps would improve transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s natural wealth and resources.

“It would also be entirely consistent with national anti-corruption legislation and both the spirit and the letter of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.

“Section 15(5) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides to the effect that ‘The State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.’ Similarly, the UN Convention against Corruption requires the authorities to ensure effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and penalties for corruption.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu and his government to ensure the protection of Mr Aliko Dangote as a whistleblower, consistent with article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption.

“Article 33 of the Convention requires government institutions including the Tinubu administration to ensure the protection of whistleblowers against any unjustified treatment. These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected in this case.

“Mr Aliko Dangote is a whistleblower, who is protected under article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party. Mr Dangote is a whistleblower because of his public interest disclosures on allegations that he has raised.

“The allegations by Mr Aliko Dangote amount to public interest disclosures and can contribute to strengthening transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s natural wealth and resources and access of Nigerians to essential public goods and services.”