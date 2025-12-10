Senator Ningi raises alarm over selective withdrawal of police orderlies; Senate to probe allegations

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Tensions rose in the Senate on Wednesday as Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) raised concerns over the selective implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s directive to withdraw police orderlies from VIPs, arguing that daughters and sons of political office holders, ministers, business executives, and entertainers continue to enjoy security protection.

Speaking through a point of order, Ningi condemned the withdrawal of his only police orderly, describing the action as discriminatory and unfair. He argued that the enforcement appears to target lawmakers, despite other high-profile individuals retaining their security personnel.

“It should be done across the board—from the office of the President, to the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House, Ministers, and others. I have been in public service since 1999 and have never kept more than one police orderly. Yet, mine was withdrawn without prior notice,” Ningi said.

He highlighted instances where ministers, business tycoons, and children of political office holders continue to move around with multiple security personnel. “I have seen singers and other private individuals with orderlies and complimentary protection. I cannot imagine that a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would have his only orderly withdrawn while others retain theirs,” he added.

Senator Ningi urged Senate leadership to mandate the Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged selective enforcement and report back promptly, warning that the National Assembly should not be used as a scapegoat.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), who presided over the session, acknowledged the concerns raised, noting that the issue had been previously discussed by Senate leadership. He assured lawmakers that efforts were ongoing to convince the Presidency to exempt the National Assembly from the withdrawal directive.

Jibrin directed the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to investigate reports that certain individuals still enjoy police escorts in violation of the order. “By the grace of God, the National Assembly will be exempted. We have a listening President,” he said.

While reaffirming support for the President’s security reforms, Jibrin emphasized that fairness must prevail, stressing that lawmakers must not be unjustly singled out in the implementation of the directive.

President Tinubu had previously ordered the withdrawal of about 11,000 police personnel from VIPs across the country to strengthen police capacity for core national security functions and address understaffing in communities.

The motion by Senator Ningi reflects growing concern among lawmakers that the implementation has been inconsistent, sparking calls for transparency and equitable application of the directive.