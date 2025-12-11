‘I made you governor,’ Senator Marafa mocks Matawalle

Matawalle

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has challenged the Defence Minister for state Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for his claimed to have assisted him while he was a Governor in Zamfara state, said it was him who supported Matawalle as he made him to become a Governor in 2023.

Senator Marafa in a statement by the Chairman Marafa Support Group, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako, said for Matawalle to claimed that he assisted Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa is a complete falsehood.

Maikatako, said the recent statements by Tukur Danfulani the state APC Chairman, claiming his principal Bello Matawalle assisted Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, is a complete falsehood as the truth about It has clearly shown.

He queried that, how can Tukur Danfulani has the audacity to challenge us to show where Matawalle helped Senator Marafa. “This is an inversion of reality. We are the ones who are supposed to ask where Matawalle helped Senator Marafa.

According to Maikatako, in the entire political history of Zamfara shows that, it was Senator Marafa who helped Bello Matawalle, adding that Allah made Matawalle Governor through Senator Marafa and whoever benefited from Matawalle’s government is a product of Senator Marafa.

“Senator Marafa brought the entire government of Bello Matawalle into existence. Matawalle himself acknowledged this and promised never to betray him, a promise he has now broken.”

“Now, Tukur Danfulani claims people are jealous of them. This is laughable. How can we be jealous of them? How can we envy what we ourselves created? He matawalle became governor through our principal senator Marafa. We are the source; they were the result. Their attempt to claim our success as their own is the ultimate sign of failure.

“Tukur Danfulani and his principal, Bello Matawalle, are failures. Their failure is political, moral, and now, historical. They have failed to honor a sacred debt, failed to uphold their promises, and now fail to even tell the truth about their own origins.

“While our principal, Senator Marafa, remains a fearless teller of truth, his former ally is shadowed by serious and specific allegations from credible sources—allegations he refuses to challenge in court. The people of Zamfara see this clearly.

“We do not envy failures. We stand on the solid ground of truth and principle with Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

The Chairman Marafa Support Group, therefore called on all supporters of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa to remain calm and continue to abide by rules of democracy and fights where necessary to defend Senator Marafa’s political ideology.