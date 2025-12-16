Senate urges FG, states, LGs to roll out fertiliser subsidies

Senate

…revamp silos to support farmers and Stabilise Food Prices

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has called on the Federal Government, state governments, and local authorities to urgently implement fertiliser and agricultural input subsidies and overhaul silos nationwide to protect farmers and stabilise food prices.

The Upper Chamber commended the federal government for recent measures that reduced food costs, including waivers and permissions for large-scale food importation. However, senators warned that the persistently high prices of fertilisers, pesticides, and other inputs are eroding farmers’ incomes, causing post-harvest losses, and discouraging reinvestment ahead of the next planting season.

The Senate also recommended a guaranteed off-take system whereby produce would be purchased from farmers, stored in rehabilitated silos, and released into markets during scarcity, serving as a buffer against price spikes.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) highlighting the widening gap between declining farm-gate prices and high input costs, which threatens rural livelihoods and national food security.

Senators called for coordinated action among federal and state ministries, commodity boards, cooperatives, and the private sector to stabilise markets, support agro-processing, and strengthen storage and transport infrastructure.

Senators also emphasised the importance of balancing consumer relief with measures to incentivise farmers, noting the need to expand access to tractors, fertilisers, and pesticides ahead of the 2026 harvest.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio endorsed the recommendations, expressing confidence that the measures would support farmers, stabilise markets, and ensure adequate food supply nationwide.