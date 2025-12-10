Senate probes utilisation of ₦15bn Safe Schools Fund, queries police’s ₦6.2bn allocation

Senate setting

…Committee Orders Full Reconciliation of Releases, Expenditures and Contractors’ Records

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has raised serious concerns over the utilisation of funds released to agencies implementing the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI), particularly the Nigerian Police Force, which received the largest single allocation of ₦6.225 billion from the ₦15 billion disbursed in 2023.

The concerns were disclosed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating the implementation of the programme, following the committee’s grilling of the National Coordinator, Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, Hajia Halima Iliya.

The committee queried reports of financial irregularities and questionable consultancy spending in the multi-agency security programme designed to protect schools from terrorist attacks and mass abductions.

Kalu ordered a full reconciliation of all financial records and directed the Safe Schools Financing Office to return with a comprehensive and rectified breakdown of all funds released, expenditures made, names and details of contractors, and complete documentation from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Trust Fund account. He stressed that the committee would not proceed without clear and verifiable records.

Speaking before the committee, Hajia Iliya traced the origins of the Safe Schools Initiative to the 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls, which led to the launch of the programme under former President Goodluck Jonathan in collaboration with international partners.

She listed major contributions to the CBN-domiciled Trust Fund as follows: Federal Government — $10 million (₦1.5 billion); Nigerian business leaders — $10 million (₦2 billion); African Development Bank — $1 million (about ₦200 million); German Government — €2 million (about ₦1 billion); Norwegian Government — $4 million (managed by UNICEF); UN Multi-Donor Trust Fund with contributions from UNICEF, UNDP and UNOPS; and a combined $4 million from USAID and the Qatar Foundation.

On the 2023 federal release of ₦15 billion, Iliya confirmed the allocations: Nigerian Police Force — ₦6.225 billion; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) — ₦3.362 billion; Defence Headquarters — ₦2.250 billion; Federal Ministry of Education — ₦519 million; while the exact amount for the Department of State Services (DSS) was not publicly disclosed during the session.

She also revealed that the Safe Schools Financing Office had no budgetary allocation in 2024 and 2025, explaining that its request for inclusion in the 2024 fiscal year was submitted too late to reach the President.

Tension emerged during the hearing when Senator Oluranti Idiat (APC, Lagos Central) queried why nearly half of ₦4.44 billion previously referenced in documents appeared to have been spent on consultancy and operational costs, almost equalling the amount spent on core projects.

“You have used almost half of ₦4.44 billion for consultancy and operational expenses and spent about ₦4 billion on the project itself. Don’t you think that is why you are not getting another budget?” Idiat asked.

In response, Iliya said the documents being referred to related to 2014 and not the 2023 funding cycle, adding that the Safe Schools programme funding in question was released in 2023. Idiat sharply replied: “You’re not doing us a favour. Please withdraw that statement.”

Also contributing, Senator Musa Maidoki (APC, Kebbi South) questioned the policy rationale of separate allocations to security agencies, arguing that Safe Schools funding should be tied strictly to performance and domiciled closer to communities.

Similarly, Senator Kenneth Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central) raised fears of possible misappropriation, stating that the financial submissions lacked clarity and authenticity, and that consultancy expenses raised serious red flags.

The Senate committee vowed to continue its probe and insisted that no further steps would be taken until complete, transparent and verifiable records are presented.