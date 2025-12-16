Senate confirms Kayode Are, Dalhatu, Oke as Ambassadorial designates

Senate setting

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kayode Are (Ogun State), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa State) and Ayodele Oke (Oyo State) as ambassadorial designates.

Their confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello (APC, Niger North).

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged the confirmed nominees to serve as worthy ambassadors of Nigeria wherever they are posted.

President Bola Tinubu had, in a letter read during plenary by Senate President Akpabio penultimate week, requested the Senate’s confirmation of the three nominees.

The names of the ambassadorial designates were transmitted ahead of the list of 32 other nominees earlier announced by the President.