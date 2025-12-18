Senate confirms Jimoh Ibrahim, Ibas, Yakubu, Reno, 60 others as ambassadors-designates

Senate

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has confirmed Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, APC, Ondo South; the immediate past Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud; Senator Ita Enang, Reno Omokri; Senator Grace Bent and Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut as non- Career Ambassadorial Designates

Also cleared on Thursday were Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, immediate past sole administrator of Rivers state and former naval chief from Cross River State as a non-career ambassador; Chioma Ohakim, former Imo state first lady; and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Minister of interior and former chief of army staff; former Minister of health, Femi Fani Kayode; Erelu Angela Adebayo (Ekiti ); Florence Ajimobi ( Oyo) and Mrs Chioma Ohakim.

The list consists of 34 Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners and 30 Non -Carrer Ambassadors and High Commissioners, totalling 64 nominees altogether .

The confirmation on Thursday was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report on Foreign Affairs by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Bello, APC, Niger North.

Notable nominees among the 34 career ambassadorial nominees are Sulu – Gambari Olatunji Ahmed from Kwara State , Segun Ige from Edo State and Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen from Edo State.

Presenting the report, Senator Bello said all the nominees were found worthy of their appointments without any petition against them.

Recall that during the screening exercise, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim was the first to be invited as he was given a red carpet reception as a serving Senator and member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

In his remarks after the confirmation, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio who congratulated them, urge them represent the country well as good ambassadors of Nigeria in their respective countries, just as he pleaded with Senator Ibrahim not to forget, but to keep in touch as in order for the Senate to continuously tap from his knowledge and experience.

Details later…