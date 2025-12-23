Semenyo: Chelsea make enquiry amid interest from Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City

Bournemouth’s Ghanaian striker #24 Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have reportedly enquired about signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, as they plan to rival other top clubs in sealing the deal in January.

Other clubs interested in Semenyo include Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has a £65m release clause in his contract, which becomes active on January 1.

The release clause will not be active for the entirety of the transfer window, protecting Bournemouth from a late sale. The clause will only be active until the second week of January, and if Semenyo stays, his release clause will drop in the summer.

The Blues are examining the terms of a potential deal and are one of several interested clubs but Liverpool remain interested and are currently considering their options in the wake of Alexander Isak’s injury.

Semenyo, 25, has scored eight Premier League goals this season, including in Bournemouth’s last two games.