Security: Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to strengthening safety of residents

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring safer environment, stressing that the strength of society is measured not only by its infrastructure but by the safety and confidence of its people.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSF, has received cash donations of N1.848,406,100.00, while a total of N1,77,543,613.81 was spent on various interventions between November 24 to November 2025.

Sanwo-Olu and Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, made the remarks yesterday, at the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with Governor, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, was themed: “Building Trust, Enhancing Security: A New Era of Security and Partnerships,”

The governor described the theme, as a reflection of the core values guiding the state’s approach to safety – trust, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

He stressed that security cannot be left to government alone but requires contributions from the private sector, community groups, and every resident of the State.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos’ status as West Africa’s largest commercial hub demands a security architecture that “is adaptive, technology-driven, and resilient.’

He noted that LSSTF has become a model for sustainable security frameworks on the continent, demonstrating that transparent funding and public-private partnerships can significantly strengthen operational capacity.

Reviewing investments made in recent years, Sanwo-Olu highlighted the procurement of patrol vehicles, personnel carriers, motorbikes, ballistic gear, marine craft, and advanced surveillance tools valued at over N5 billion.

Sanwo-Olu, outlined key priorities for the state’s security strategy, including: sustained public-private partnerships, continuous modernisation, intelligence-led coordination, community engagement, and regular training for security personnel.

The governor commended officers for their professionalism and encouraged them to remain consistent, transparent, and compassionate in their duties.

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to philanthropist Adebutu Keshington for donating the upcoming LSSTF building, describing it as a landmark contribution to Lagos’ long-term security infrastructure.

The governor announced that a brand-new purpose-built headquarters for LSSTF will be completed and commissioned within the next twelve months.

Sanwo-Olu and Conference 57, comprising council chairmen, jointly handed over 100 additional security vehicles to reinforce operations during the festive season.

According to Ogunsan, while giving reports on the activities of LSSTF, “Under my stewardship, the fund will continue to pursue donations from public and private entities including individuals.

“The fund will also intensify efforts at attracting retail donations. Infact, we have already begun engaging youths and well wishers, and in the last four weeks alone, we have received retail donations from petty traders, about N38 million.

“These contributions, some as modest as N500, N1,000, N5,000,N10,000, and so on, are deeply meaningful.”

Also, Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, in his report disclosed that within the period under review, 50 kidnappers were arrested and charged to court.7, 453 vehicles contravened for driving along Bus Rapid Transit, BRT lane.

On Detty December, Jimoh assured that, ” The Lagos State Police Command has reviewed it’s strategies and implemented comprehensive measures to combat crime and ensure the safety of lives and property throughout the state.

“Adequate personal have been deployed to manage traffic in areas known for heavy congestion while close surveillance will be maintained to prevent incidents of traffic-related robbery.”

Meanwhile, awards of gallantry were presented to the police team of the state’s special squad, Ikeja, for their role in successful operation of July 4th, 2924, in Ladipo, Lagos which led to neutralization of nine notorious kidnappers.