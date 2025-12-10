Security: Makinde vows to make Oyo uncomfortable for criminals

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has vowed to make the state uncomfortable for criminally minded elements.

Makinde made the vow on Wednesday in Ibadan shortly after the state’s expanded security council meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting comprised state executive council members, service commanders, local government chairmen and traditional rulers.

The governor, speaking through his Special Adviser on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, assured residents of the security of their lives and property in every part of the state.

He stressed that his administration would spare no cost to secure the people and spare no effort to make the state tough for criminals.

He noted that the state would continue to collaborate and partner with non-state actors toward achieving an integrated security architecture.

Makinde adds that despite the challenges of crime in the country, the state government has been rising to the occasion by ensuring that patrol teams are located at strategic places.

He stated that other security measures put in place include the joint visibility patrols and swift deployment squads.

While assuring that the state was not under any threat of banditry, the governor said that all areas identified as flashpoints would be thoroughly rid of criminality.

“The state, in conjunction with the military, is currently combing the Old Oyo National Park, which is a forest that stretches from Oyo State to Kwara and Niger States, to guard against the space being taken over by bandits and terrorists.

“With regard to non-state actors, we have been doing this for a while. It is really a form of partnership between the government and some sectors to secure the state.

“It is integrating non-state actors into the state’s security architecture.

“Similarly, the local governments are championing what we call the voluntary policing sector.

“We started this like almost three years ago, where local government chairmen use the neighbourhood watch initiatives, putting them under what we call the voluntary policing sector,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, the Osi Olubadan, lauded the government for the initiative.

He promised that the traditional institution would continue to support the government to prevent crimes in communities.

NAN reports that the meeting had in attendance Deputy Gov. Bayo Lawal and the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo.

Others include the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye. (NAN)