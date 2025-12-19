SDP acting chairman asks INEC to remove Gabam’s name after Supreme Court judgment

Social Democratic Party logo.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately discontinue all engagements with suspended and expelled members of the party and remove the name of the former National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, from its official records.

Abubakar made the call on Thursday while addressing journalists at the SDP National Secretariat in Abuja, following the judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed the party’s leadership.

He said the directive to INEC had become necessary in view of the apex court’s ruling, which he said conclusively settled the leadership dispute within the party and reaffirmed the autonomy of political parties to manage their internal affairs in line with their constitutions.

According to him, INEC should recognise only the duly constituted leadership of the SDP as determined by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“INEC should immediately remove the name of the suspended and expelled National Chairman and replace him with the duly recognised Acting National Chairman of the party, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, who was appointed by the National Working Committee in accordance with the constitution of the party,” he said.

Abubakar described the Supreme Court judgment as a clear affirmation that the judiciary remains the last hope of individuals and institutions seeking justice, equity and fairness.

“The Supreme Court, which is the highest court of jurisdiction in our land, has demonstrated that justice will always prevail,” he said.

He commended the Justices of the Supreme Court, as well as judges of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, noting that the courts were unanimous in holding that the internal affairs of political parties are the exclusive preserve of their internal mechanisms, as provided in their constitutions.

According to him, the ruling reaffirmed the supremacy of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act and the constitutions of political parties over administrative convenience.

Abubakar urged INEC to be guided by the judgment and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of political parties.

“To the Independent National Electoral Commission, we understand their concerns. However, this matter has been conclusively decided and settled by the Honourable Supreme Court,” he said.

He added that the SDP expects INEC to fully recognise all decisions of the party’s National Working Committee, which he described as the body empowered by the SDP constitution to oversee its day-to-day administration, including appointments, discipline and general management of party affairs.

Tracing the origin of the dispute, Abubakar said the crisis began when the NWC, acting in line with the party’s constitution, investigated allegations of constitutional breaches, financial impropriety and other misconduct against some national officers.

He explained that a disciplinary committee was constituted in line with Article 19.1 of the SDP constitution and that all affected officers were given the opportunity to be heard. While the National Auditor appeared before the committee and later resigned, he said the then National Chairman declined to appear.

Following the committee’s findings and the adoption of a White Paper, Abubakar said the NWC expelled the former National Chairman and the National Auditor, decisions which were formally communicated to INEC.

However, he alleged that INEC refused to recognise the new leadership and declined to accept SDP candidates for elections in several states, insisting that party correspondence must be signed by the expelled chairman.

He said the development compelled the party to seek redress at the Federal High Court, where judgment was entered in its favour, adding that INEC’s subsequent appeals to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court were also dismissed.

“The Supreme Court has now clearly affirmed that the internal affairs of political parties are their exclusive reserve,” he said.

Abubakar expressed appreciation to members of the SDP National Working Committee for their support and commitment to the party, democracy and the rule of law, and called for a new relationship between INEC and political parties based on mutual respect and adherence to the rule of law.

He added that reconciliation efforts within the party were ongoing, but noted that issues involving alleged criminal conduct would be left to the appropriate authorities.

“I hope and pray that this judgment will strengthen our democracy and help make Nigeria a better place for all,” he said.