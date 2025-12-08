Saudi Arabia reportedly end alcohol ban for ‘premium residents’

Saudi Arabia

By Emmanuel Okogba

Saudi Arabia, which has banned alcohol for more than 70 years, is reportedly allowing some wealthy foreign residents to purchase whiskey and champagne, according to The New York Times.

The store, previously open only to diplomats, has begun selling to non-Muslim foreigners holding “premium residency” permits, five customers told the newspaper.

Premium residency is a status granted to highly educated or wealthy expatriates working in strategic sectors such as healthcare or government-owned entities. Customers interviewed by The New York Times spoke on condition of anonymity due to local sensitivities and concerns about preserving access to the store.

No public announcement has been made regarding a change to Saudi Arabia’s alcohol policy. However, it reports that business at the unmarked Riyadh store is brisk, with high-end SUVs lining up outside a gated facility in the Diplomatic Quarter. A receipt seen by the newspaper showed a middling bottle of white wine priced at approximately $85, over five times its U.S. price.

According to the report, the store appears to be linked to government operations, with purchases limited by a monthly quota tied to government-issued ID numbers. The smartphone app used to gain access to the store was created by the tax and customs authority. A Saudi government media office did not respond to requests for comment.

The expansion of alcohol access comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s broader social and economic reforms. Over the past decade, the kingdom has loosened restrictions on women, hosted mixed-gender events, and gradually relaxed other social regulations. Analysts say allowing controlled alcohol sales may help attract foreign professionals, boost tourism, and increase government revenue, while carefully managing conservative public opinion.