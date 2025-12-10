Sanwo-Olu launches N150Bn CNG truck Initiative to Modernise Lagos logistics

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the N150 billion initiative to roll out 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks for port and haulage operations, aimed at modernising the state’s logistics sector, enhancing safety, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The launch, held at the LTV Ground, Agidingbi Road, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by stakeholders including the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and representatives of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

The initiative, under the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation and Logistics led by Comrade Hassan Adekoya, is a public-private partnership supported by a N150 billion soft-loan facility from United Bank for Africa (UBA). The programme is designed to phase out ageing and unsafe trucks that contribute to road accidents in Lagos, with an initial N50 billion commitment to replace them with reliable, CNG-powered vehicles.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, highlighted the dangers posed by ageing trucks with faulty brakes, weakened frames, and damaged tyres, stressing that Lagos cannot become a globally competitive logistics hub while relying on obsolete vehicles.

The governor said, “Our government has initiated a programme to support truck owners to acquire brand-new vehicles through affordable and well-structured credit facilities. We are working with financial institutions and development partners to ensure fleet renewal is accessible to operators across all levels.”

Sanwo-Olu also underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in the maritime and logistics sector. He announced plans to expand digital infrastructure for logistics management along the Lekki Corridor, improving transparency, reducing operational costs, and ensuring a predictable flow of goods.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the forum as a “shared commitment to building a safer, cleaner, and more efficient logistics ecosystem” and noted government interventions including free eye screenings, substance abuse sensitisation, and drug testing for truck operators.

Comrade Adekoya added that mandatory driver safety assessments would include periodic eye examinations, with corrective eyewear provided at no cost to those diagnosed with vision issues.

The initiative was hailed by stakeholders, who urged beneficiaries to leverage the programme to advance personal growth and strengthen Lagos State’s economy.