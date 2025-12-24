Sanwo-Olu hosts Jakande, Johnsons, Mogaji, Otedola families for 2025 Eyo Festival

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hosted representatives of the families of Jakande, Johnsons, Mogaji, and Otedola as part of the activities running up to the 2025 Eyo Festival, scheduled for December 27, 2025.

The event took place at the State House Marina, Lagos, amid colourful display of Eyo masquerades and other performers.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said the 2025 Eyo Festival will showcase the deepness of Lagos cultural heritage, explaining that it is a ceremony that holds together the local and international friends and audience of Lagos.

He said: “We know that there is a rich tradition and culture in Lagos, because they say that a people without a culture will go into extinction. If you don’t have a culture you are not relevant. What are you living for? What are you passing on?

“So, it will be a cultural event that we will use to demonstrate to all of our visitors and friends that Lagos is not only the centre of excellence, or the commercial nerve centre of the country; it is also the melting point of culture and tourism.

“So, I want to formally acknowledge and thank all of you for coming out in large number this afternoon to demonstrate your support,” the Governor said.

The iconic Eyo Festival is staging its comeback after eight years of absence. It is scheduled to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos on December 27, 2025. The Eyo Festival, a significant Yoruba cultural celebration staged on Lagos Island to honour departed kings, chiefs, and notable personalities, was last held on May 20, 2017.