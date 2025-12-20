Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat lead dignitaries at Christmas carol, pray for peaceful coexistence in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday led other dignitaries at the 2025 Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons, offering prayers for peaceful coexistence in Lagos and across Nigeria.

The event, held at Lagos House, Ikeja, brought together government officials, religious leaders, and invited guests in a solemn celebration of the birth and reign of Jesus Christ.

Dignitaries present included Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, members of the State Executive Council, lawmakers, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos chapter, religious leaders, civil servants, market men and women, among others.

Welcoming guests, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, described the occasion as a time for worship, reflection, and renewed faith, anchored on the theme: “The Reign of the Messiah.”

He explained that the carol was not merely a musical ceremony but a spiritual gathering to proclaim Christ as King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Layode noted that while Christmas is often associated with the birth of Jesus in a manger, the celebration also serves as a reminder of His eternal reign as the Prince of Peace. He urged guests to embrace the message of hope, love, and peace that the season represents, especially in a world facing uncertainty and challenges.

According to him, the Carol of Nine Lessons invites believers to reflect on the Messiah’s journey from prophecy to fulfillment, encouraging Lagos residents to allow Christ’s reign to take root in their hearts and daily lives. He expressed hope that the celebration would inspire joy, peace, and spiritual renewal.

The event featured special ministrations from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Choir, the Pacelli School for the Blind, and gospel artistes Kent Edunjobi and Kenny St. Brown, whose performances added colour and deep spiritual meaning to the celebration.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for initiating the Carol of Nine Lessons tradition, which he said has endured over the years.

He also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Hamzat, and their spouses for their continued support of the ministry and its programmes.

The annual Carol of Nine Lessons remains one of Lagos State’s key end-of-year spiritual gatherings, reinforcing themes of unity, faith, and hope during the Christmas season.