Sanwo-Olu disburses ₦1.6bn to 4,117 vulnerable Lagos residents under Eko Cares Initiative

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has released ₦1.6 billion as financial assistance to 4,117 vulnerable residents across the state within the past year under the state government’s Eko Cares, Eko Listens programme.

The disbursement was confirmed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Tajudeen Afolabi, during the presentation of cheques to an additional 517 beneficiaries at Alausa, Ikeja.

Afolabi said the initiative reflects the governor’s commitment to reducing the economic hardship faced by residents, stressing that the support cuts across political affiliation, ethnic background and religious belief.

He explained that beneficiaries are selected based on strict verification guidelines, which include proof of Lagos residency through a Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA) card, possession of a valid National Identity Number (NIN) and a clearly stated financial need. Verified applicants are subsequently contacted and funded.

He warned beneficiaries against frivolous use of the funds, describing the assistance as a lifeline rather than a loan.

“This money is not a loan. Do not spend it on luxury or wasteful ventures. Use it for your small business, school fees, rent or medical bills as stated in your application. It may not solve all your problems, but it will ease your burden. Do not disappoint the Governor,” Afolabi said.

He disclosed that more than 1,000 additional residents are expected to benefit from the scheme before the end of 2025.

According to him, beneficiaries received cheques ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦1.5 million depending on their assessed needs.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the state government, admitting they initially doubted the authenticity of the programme. They said the funds would be invested in businesses such as content creation, petty trading and fashion design, as well as used to address urgent personal needs including rent, school fees and medical expenses.

One of the recipients described the intervention as genuine, adding that the initiative has restored confidence in the government’s commitment to the welfare of Lagos residents.