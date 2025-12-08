Salah out of Liverpool Champions League game against Inter Milan

By Enitan Abdultawab

Mo Salah has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League trip to Inter Milan, with the club opting to give the forward a short spell away from selection following his explosive weekend interview.

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Salah stated in the post-game interview versus Leeds United the that he had been “thrown under the bus” and that things had gotten worse between him and head coach Arne Slot.

According to BBC Sport, the decision was reached with Slot’s complete support and is thought to be the best line of action for everyone, considering the timing and tone of Salah’s public remarks.

The 33-year-old participated in training on Monday morning despite the controversy, indicating that a path back into the team is still available. Liverpool has decided not to take any official disciplinary action.

Salah is due to join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations next Monday, meaning he is also likely to miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday.

The 19-man squad travelled to Milan on Monday afternoon, with Slot set to address the media alongside goalkeeper Alisson Becker later in the evening.

The forward’s omission underlines Slot’s authority but stops short of harsher consequences, especially considering Salah was not fined for his earlier outburst following the draw at Leeds.

This season, Salah has scored five goals in 18 Premier League and Champions League appearances and still remains one of Liverpool’s most prolific players, with 250 goals in 420 games.

His 29 goals in last season’s Premier League title campaign were crucial to Liverpool’s success in lifting the EPL title in Arne Slot’s first season.

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